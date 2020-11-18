UrduPoint.com
US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions On Dozens Of Individuals, Entities - Treasury

Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:05 PM

The United States has targeted dozens of individuals and entities in a new round of Iran-related sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that more actions would follow in the coming weeks and months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The United States has targeted dozens of individuals and entities in a new round of Iran-related sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that more actions would follow in the coming weeks and months.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control took action today against a key patronage network for the Supreme Leader of Iran, the Islamic Revolution Mostazafan Foundation (Bonyad Mostazafan, or the Foundation), an immense conglomerate of some 160 holdings in key sectors of Iran's economy, including finance, energy, construction, and mining," the Treasury said.

Iran's Minister of Intelligence and Security Mahmoud Alavi is among those newly designated by the Treasury, along with members of the Mostazafan Foundation's board of directors, Amir-Mansour Borghei, Javad Ghana'at, Khosro Mokhtari, and Mohammad-Ali Yazdan Joo.

Pompeo said the US "maximum pressure" campaign was working and would continue in the coming weeks and months. He also announced that two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members - Brigadier General Heidar Abbaszadeh and IRGC Colonel Reza Papi - have been designated. "These individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States," Pompeo said.

