US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions Targeting Prison Directors, IRGC Officers - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting Revolutionary Guard Corps. commanders, prison directors and other individuals involved in what it called a "crackdown" on nationwide protests, according to a Treasury Department release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating 10 Iranian officials for the brutal ongoing crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, as well as two Iranian intelligence actors and two Iranian entities involved in the Iranian government's efforts to disrupt digital freedom," the Treasury said in a press release.

Those targeted include Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization Mohammad Kazemi and Deputy IRGC Commander Abbas Nilforushan, as well as provincial officials in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan and the directors of several prisons across the country.