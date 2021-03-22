US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals, 2 Entities - Treasury Dept.

The United States has imposed new Myanmar-related sanctions on two individuals, including the Deputy Minister for Home Affairs and Chief of Burma Police Force, and two divisions of the country's armed forces, the Treasury Department said in a notice on the Office of Foreign Assets Control website on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The United States has imposed new Myanmar-related sanctions on two individuals, including the Deputy Minister for Home Affairs and Chief of Burma Police Force, and two divisions of the country's armed forces, the Treasury Department said in a notice on the Office of Foreign Assets Control website on Monday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List: HLAING, Than...SOE, Aung, Naypyitaw," the notice said. "The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List: 33RD LIGHT INFANTRY DIVISION OF THE BURMESE ARMY...77TH LIGHT INFANTRY DIVISION OF THE BURMESE ARMY."

The Treasury Department also imposed Xinjiang-related sanctions on two individuals, Mingguo Chen and Junzheng Wang.