US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on 19 individuals and two entities from Myanmar, the Treasury Department announced Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on 19 individuals and two entities from Myanmar, the Treasury Department announced Monday.

The military government-linked people were placed on the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN).

The SDN List, managed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, is designed to place sanctions or embargo measures on designated terrorists, officials and beneficiaries of certain authoritarian regimes, and international criminals.

The announcement comes amid controversial actions taken by the military government of Myanmar against its own civilian population. At least 774 civilians have been killed in crackdowns against pro-democracy protesters following the February 1 coup.