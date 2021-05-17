UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:32 PM

US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on 19 individuals and two entities from Myanmar, the Treasury Department announced Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on 19 individuals and two entities from Myanmar, the Treasury Department announced Monday.

The military government-linked people were placed on the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN).

The SDN List, managed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, is designed to place sanctions or embargo measures on designated terrorists, officials and beneficiaries of certain authoritarian regimes, and international criminals.

The announcement comes amid controversial actions taken by the military government of Myanmar against its own civilian population. At least 774 civilians have been killed in crackdowns against pro-democracy protesters following the February 1 coup.

Related Topics

Myanmar United States February Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

WEF calls off 2021 Singapore summit

2 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Calls Current Humanitarian Situation ..

2 minutes ago

LWMC launches drive to clear drains

2 minutes ago

US stocks open week down as inflation fears linger ..

2 minutes ago

Tuchel tells Chelsea not to fear Leicester rematch ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 40 suspects during eid holidays

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.