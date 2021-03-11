UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes New Myanmar Sanctions On 2 Children Of Military Leader, 6 Entities - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:10 AM

US Imposes New Myanmar Sanctions on 2 Children of Military Leader, 6 Entities - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United States has imposed new sanctions on the two adult children of Myanmar's military leader and six companies they control, the Treasury Department said.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the two adult children of the commander-in-chief of the Burmese military forces, Min Aung Hlaing, who is the leading actor in the overthrow of Burma's democratically elected government, as well as six companies of his two adult children," the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

The children, Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon, have a variety of business holdings, which have directly benefited from their father's position and malign influence, the statement said.

The sanctions come in response to Myanmar's February 1 military coup and the subsequent killings of protesters who objected to the takeover, the statement said.

Min Aung Hlaing was previously sanctioned by the US as a leader of the coup, while the children were added to the sanctions with Wednesday's action, it added.

The statement also urged the immediate release of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, as well as all others detained following the coup, including members of civil society, journalists, and human rights activists.

Related Topics

Business Burma Civil Society San Myanmar United States February All From Government

Recent Stories

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

3 hours ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

4 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

4 hours ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

4 hours ago

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

5 hours ago

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.