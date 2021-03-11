US Imposes New Myanmar Sanctions on 2 Children of Military Leader, 6 Entities - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United States has imposed new sanctions on the two adult children of Myanmar's military leader and six companies they control, the Treasury Department said.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the two adult children of the commander-in-chief of the Burmese military forces, Min Aung Hlaing, who is the leading actor in the overthrow of Burma's democratically elected government, as well as six companies of his two adult children," the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

The children, Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon, have a variety of business holdings, which have directly benefited from their father's position and malign influence, the statement said.

The sanctions come in response to Myanmar's February 1 military coup and the subsequent killings of protesters who objected to the takeover, the statement said.

Min Aung Hlaing was previously sanctioned by the US as a leader of the coup, while the children were added to the sanctions with Wednesday's action, it added.

The statement also urged the immediate release of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, as well as all others detained following the coup, including members of civil society, journalists, and human rights activists.