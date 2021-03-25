UrduPoint.com
US Imposes New Myanmar Sanctions On 2 Entities - Treasury Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

US Imposes New Myanmar Sanctions on 2 Entities - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The United States imposed new sanctions on two conglomerates in Myanmar in its latest action in response to the military coup in the country, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The sanctions target Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanar Economic Corporation Limited, the Treasury said in a notice on its website.

