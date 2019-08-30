US Imposes New N. Korea Sanctions on 2 Taiwanese Persons, 3 Entities, 1 Vessel - Treasury

The United States has designated two Taiwanese individuals, three entities and one vessel for violating sanctions imposed on North Korea, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States has designated two Taiwanese individuals, three entities and one vessel for violating sanctions imposed on North Korea , the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced North Korea-related designations of two individuals and three entities, and further identified one vessel as blocked property, continuing the implementation and enforcement of existing sanctions," the release said.