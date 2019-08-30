UrduPoint.com
US Imposes New N. Korea Sanctions On 2 Taiwanese Persons, 3 Entities, 1 Vessel - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

US Imposes New N. Korea Sanctions on 2 Taiwanese Persons, 3 Entities, 1 Vessel - Treasury

The United States has designated two Taiwanese individuals, three entities and one vessel for violating sanctions imposed on North Korea, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States has designated two Taiwanese individuals, three entities and one vessel for violating sanctions imposed on North Korea, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced North Korea-related designations of two individuals and three entities, and further identified one vessel as blocked property, continuing the implementation and enforcement of existing sanctions," the release said.

