US Imposes New North Korea-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The United States has introduced new North Korea-related sanctions on Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a release.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced two North Korea-related designations focusing on the government of North Korea's continued supply of illicit labor to overseas markets," the release said on Tuesday. "The government of North Korea continues to use the illicit exportation of North Korean labor to generate income overseas in contravention of United Nations (UN) sanctions."

The Treasury Department explained the new sanctions target a North Korean trading corporation and a China-based North Korean lodging facility that facilitate North Korea's practice of sending laborers abroad.

"North Korea's continued export of North Koreans as illicit laborers is part of an ongoing attempt to undermine and evade UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR) 2375 and 2397; UN Member States were obligated to expel all North Korean laborers by December 22, 2019, in a manner consistent with UNSCR 2397," the release said.

The Treasury Department also said the Namgang Trading Corporation (NTC) was sanctioned over its engagement in the exportation of workers from North Korea including for generating revenue for the North Korean government and ruling party.

"NTC was also designated today pursuant to the North Korea Sanctions and Policy Enhancement Act of 2016, as amended by the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, ("NKSPEA") for having knowingly, directly or indirectly, engaged in, facilitated, or been responsible for the exportation of workers from North Korea in a manner intended to generate significant revenue, directly or indirectly, for use by the Government of North Korea or by the Worker's Party of Korea," the release said.

The Treasury Department noted that NTC has had laborers in various countries, including Russia, Nigeria and the middle East, and is involved in the logistics cycle of exporting workers and handles North Korean personnel's visas, passports, departures and overseas employment.

"NTC personnel then repatriate funds back to North Korea, some of which are routed directly back to the Government of North Korea," the release said.

The Treasury Department said it also designated Beijing Sukbakso for providing support to NTC and Namgang Construction.

"OFAC also designated Sukbakso pursuant to NKSPEA for having knowingly engaged in, contributed to, assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material or technological support for, or goods and services in support of, NTC," the release said.

Namgang Construction was designated by OFAC pursuant to executive order 13722 on December 2, 2016 for exporting workers from North Korea to the Middle East and Asia, including exporting workers to generate revenue for the North Koreaand government and ruling party, the release added.