US Imposes New North Korea Sanctions On 3 People - Treasury Dept.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States has imposed new North Korea-related sanctions on three people after Pyongyang's latest missile tests, the Treasury Department announced in a statement on Thursday.
The sanctions target Il Ho Jon, Su Gil Kim and Jin Yu, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on its website.