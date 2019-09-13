UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:46 PM

US Imposes New North Korea Sanctions on Three 'State-Sponsored' Cyber Groups - Treasury

The United States has imposed new sanctions on three groups that are allegedly carrying out hacking and other cyber attacks on behalf of the North Korean government, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The United States has imposed new sanctions on three groups that are allegedly carrying out hacking and other cyber attacks on behalf of the North Korean government, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions targeting three North Korean state-sponsored malicious cyber groups responsible for North Korea's malicious cyber activity on critical infrastructure," the release said.

The Treasury identified the three groups as "Lazarus Group," "Bluenoroff," and "Andariel," adding that they are "controlled entities of the Government of North Korea."

