WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The United States in its latest round of sanctions is imposing additional restrictions on Russia's industrial sector, the White House said in its fact sheet on Sunday.

The restrictions will target "a broad range of inputs and products including wood products, industrial engines, boilers, motors, fans, and ventilation equipment, bulldozers, and many other items with industrial and commercial applications.

"

"These new controls will further limit Russia's access to items and revenue that could support its military capabilities," the White House said.

According to the fact sheet, as a result of the export controls applied today, Russia's two major tank plants the Uralvagonzavod Corporation and Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant have halted work "due to the lack of foreign components."