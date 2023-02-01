US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions On 10 Individuals, 12 Entities - Treasury
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 09:17 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The United States has imposed a new round of Russia-related sanctions, the US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.
The sanctions target ten individuals and 12 entities, the Treasury Department said.