UrduPoint.com

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions On 10 Individuals, 12 Entities - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 09:17 PM

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 10 Individuals, 12 Entities - Treasury

The United States has imposed a new round of Russia-related sanctions, the US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The United States has imposed a new round of Russia-related sanctions, the US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.

The sanctions target ten individuals and 12 entities, the Treasury Department said.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bi ..

Horn of Africa Nations Vow Support for Somalian Bid to Defeat Al-Shabaab

9 minutes ago
 Records of cooperative housing societies should be ..

Records of cooperative housing societies should be computerized; Sindh Minister ..

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to take strict action against bus ..

Balochistan govt to take strict action against buses without tracking system

7 minutes ago
 Police employes, martyrs' relatives stage demo aga ..

Police employes, martyrs' relatives stage demo against mosque bombing

7 minutes ago
 International Federation of Journalists May Suspen ..

International Federation of Journalists May Suspend Russia's Membership on Febru ..

7 minutes ago
 The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) anti-encroa ..

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) anti-encroachment operation continued

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.