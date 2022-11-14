UrduPoint.com

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions On 14 Individuals, 28 Entities - Treasury Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 09:13 PM

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 14 Individuals, 28 Entities - Treasury Dept.

The United States has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities, including four family members of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov and companies registered in Switzerland, Malta, and France, among others, the US Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The United States has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities, including four family members of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov and companies registered in Switzerland, Malta, and France, among others, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), alongside the US Department of State, sanctioned a transnational network procuring technology that supports the Russian military-industrial complex," the department said in a press release.

"In total, today's actions designated 14 individuals and 28 entities, and identified eight aircraft as blocked property."

The United States believes that the newly sanctioned persons are a part of a global network of financial facilitators, enablers, and others associated with two key Kremlin-linked elites whose fortunes are allegedly intertwined with the West, according to the release.

