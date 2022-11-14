US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 14 Individuals, 28 Entities - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The United States has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities, including five family members of Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov and companies registered in Switzerland, Malta and France, among others, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), alongside the US Department of State, sanctioned a transnational network procuring technology that supports the Russian military-industrial complex," the release said. "In total, today's actions designated 14 individuals and 28 entities, and identified eight aircraft as blocked property."

The United States believes that the newly sanctioned persons are a part of a global network of financial facilitators, enablers and others associated with two key Kremlin-linked elites whose fortunes are allegedly intertwined with the West, the release said.

The United States has designated five family members of Russian businessman Kerimov, including his wife Firuza Kerimova, his daughters Gulnara Kerimova and Amina Kerimova, his son Said Kerimov and his nephew Nariman Gadzhiev, the release said.

In addition, OFAC has designated four France-based real estate companies that belong to Gulnara Kerimova: Service Immobiliere Antibes SAS, Service Immobiliere et Gestion SAS, VH Antibes SAS and Villa Lexa Estates SAS, as well as Swiss national Laurin Katz, who serves as president of all four companies, the release said.

The United States has also imposed sanctions on Malta- and Russia-based aircraft management company Emperor Aviation Ltd. and eight luxury aircraft that were allegedly used by members of Kerimov's family, the release said.

Moreover, OFAC has also designated Swiss national Alexander-Walter Studhalter and eight entities in six countries associated with him for allegedly playing a central role in Kerimov's financial network and laundering activities, the release said.

The list of Studhalter's companies includes Switzerland- and Russia-based consultancy firm MG International AG, Swiss-based Studhalter International Group AG, Swiss International Advisory Group AG, Swiss International Real Estate Portfolio AG, Germany-based holding company Papa Oscar Ventures GmbH, Luxemburg-based Eurimo Holding SA, and Spain-based Papa Oscar Ventures SE SL, the release said.

Another Russian businessman and investor, Murat Aliev, and five companies associated with him have been added to the list of sanctioned persons for having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy, the release said.

The list of Aliev-related companies includes Bonum Capital Investors Corp, Russia-based Limited Liability Company Bonum Management, Limited Liability Company RB-Esteit and Limited Liability Company Aviakompaniya Dalnevostochnaya KSM.

The US Treasury Department has additionally designated two Swiss companies, Chlodwig Enterprises AG and Adorabella AG, which allegedly hold assets that benefit the previously US designated Russian businessman Andrey Guryev, the release said.

In coordination with the US State Department, the Treasury Department is also designating AO PKK Milandr - a Russian microelectronics company, and its Armenia- and Swiss-based affiliates, Milur Electronics LLC and Milur SA, along with their respective officials, in an effort to disrupt Russia's military research and development.