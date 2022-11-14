UrduPoint.com

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions On 14 Individuals, 28 Entities - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 10:40 PM

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 14 Individuals, 28 Entities - Treasury

The United States has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities, including five family members of Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov and companies registered in Switzerland, Malta and France, among others, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The United States has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities, including five family members of Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov and companies registered in Switzerland, Malta and France, among others, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), alongside the US Department of State, sanctioned a transnational network procuring technology that supports the Russian military-industrial complex," the release said. "In total, today's actions designated 14 individuals and 28 entities, and identified eight aircraft as blocked property."

The United States believes that the newly sanctioned persons are a part of a global network of financial facilitators, enablers and others associated with two key Kremlin-linked elites whose fortunes are allegedly intertwined with the West, the release said.

The United States has designated five family members of Russian businessman Kerimov, including his wife Firuza Kerimova, his daughters Gulnara Kerimova and Amina Kerimova, his son Said Kerimov and his nephew Nariman Gadzhiev, the release said.

In addition, OFAC has designated four France-based real estate companies that belong to Gulnara Kerimova: Service Immobiliere Antibes SAS, Service Immobiliere et Gestion SAS, VH Antibes SAS and Villa Lexa Estates SAS, as well as Swiss national Laurin Katz, who serves as president of all four companies, the release said.

The United States has also imposed sanctions on Malta- and Russia-based aircraft management company Emperor Aviation Ltd. and eight luxury aircraft that were allegedly used by members of Kerimov's family, the release said.

Moreover, OFAC has also designated Swiss national Alexander-Walter Studhalter and eight entities in six countries associated with him for allegedly playing a central role in Kerimov's financial network and laundering activities, the release said.

The list of Studhalter's companies includes Switzerland- and Russia-based consultancy firm MG International AG, Swiss-based Studhalter International Group AG, Swiss International Advisory Group AG, Swiss International Real Estate Portfolio AG, Germany-based holding company Papa Oscar Ventures GmbH, Luxemburg-based Eurimo Holding SA, and Spain-based Papa Oscar Ventures SE SL, the release said.

Another Russian businessman and investor, Murat Aliev, and five companies associated with him have been added to the list of sanctioned persons for having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy, the release said.

The list of Aliev-related companies includes Bonum Capital Investors Corp, Russia-based Limited Liability Company Bonum Management, Limited Liability Company RB-Esteit and Limited Liability Company Aviakompaniya Dalnevostochnaya KSM.

The US Treasury Department has additionally designated two Swiss companies, Chlodwig Enterprises AG and Adorabella AG, which allegedly hold assets that benefit the previously US designated Russian businessman Andrey Guryev, the release said.

In coordination with the US State Department, the Treasury Department is also designating AO PKK Milandr - a Russian microelectronics company, and its Armenia- and Swiss-based affiliates, Milur Electronics LLC and Milur SA, along with their respective officials, in an effort to disrupt Russia's military research and development.

Related Topics

Technology Russia France Company Wife United States Switzerland Malta Oscar Family All

Recent Stories

Istanbul hit by wave of attacks in 2016 and 2017

Istanbul hit by wave of attacks in 2016 and 2017

20 seconds ago
 Republican Freedom Caucus to Run Challenger Agains ..

Republican Freedom Caucus to Run Challenger Against McCarthy for US House Speake ..

21 seconds ago
 Vulnerable countries come to COP27 in hope of gett ..

Vulnerable countries come to COP27 in hope of getting climate action: Sherry Reh ..

23 seconds ago
 Appointment of next army chief to be decided in ne ..

Appointment of next army chief to be decided in next few days: Rana Sana Ullah

25 seconds ago
 10 periodical reports of various standing committe ..

10 periodical reports of various standing committees presented in National Assem ..

4 minutes ago
 No security issue in Azad Jammu & Kashmir for cond ..

No security issue in Azad Jammu & Kashmir for conducting LB Elections: Barrister ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.