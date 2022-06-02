US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 17 Persons, 16 Entities - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has introduced a new round of Russia-related sanctions, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday

The Treasury Department said it has targeted 17 persons, 16 entities, two yachts allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and three airplanes.