US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions On 17 Persons, 16 Entities - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:00 PM

The United States has introduced a new round of Russia-related sanctions, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States has introduced a new round of Russia-related sanctions, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

The Treasury Department said it has targeted 17 persons, 16 entities, two yachts allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and three airplanes.

