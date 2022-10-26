UrduPoint.com

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury

Published October 26, 2022

The United States introduced a new raft of sanctions on Wednesday against Russian entities and individuals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The United States introduced a new raft of sanctions on Wednesday against Russian entities and individuals.

The list includes Igor Chaika, son of former Prosecutor General of Russia Yury Chaika; Moldovan tycoon Vladimir Plahotniuc; Russian singer Jasmin and her husband and Moldovan politician Ilan Shor, as well as his political party; among others.

More Stories From World

