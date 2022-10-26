US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury

The United States introduced a new raft of sanctions on Wednesday against Russian entities and individuals

The list includes Igor Chaika, son of former Prosecutor General of Russia Yury Chaika; Moldovan tycoon Vladimir Plahotniuc; Russian singer Jasmin and her husband and Moldovan politician Ilan Shor, as well as his political party; among others.