US Imposes New Sanctions Against Belarus Targeting 23 Individuals, 21 Entities - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The United States has imposed new sanctions against Belarus that target 23 Belorussian officials and 21 entities, the US Treasury Department announced on Monday.

"The President has signed a new Executive Order blocking property of additional persons contributing to the situation in Belarus," the statement said.

The list includes the National Olympic Committee of Belarus, the country's investigative committee, as well as the Belaruskali company that produces potash fertilizers, among others. All the above mentioned entities are linked to the Belorussian government.

"We stand with the people of Belarus and will continue to use every tool available, including the new sanctions authority the President signed today, to hold the Lukashenka [Belorussian President Alexander Lukashenko] regime to account for its human rights abuses, corruption, and attacks on democracy. Together with our Canadian and British partners, today we are demonstrating continued international condemnation of the Lukashenka regime's undemocratic actions," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.