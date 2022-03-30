UrduPoint.com

US Imposes New Sanctions On 1 Individual, 4 Entities In Iran - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 07:52 PM

The United States is introducing sanctions against one individual and four entities in Iran, the Department of Treasury announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States is introducing sanctions against one individual and four entities in Iran, the Department of Treasury announced on Wednesday.

"The following individual has been added to OFAC's SDN List: HOSSEINI, Mohammad Ali ...

(Linked To: ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS RESEARCH AND SELF-SUFFICIENCY JEHAD ORGANIZATION; Linked To: PARCHIN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES)," the statement said.

In addition, Gestar Sanat Delijan company, Pars Banaye Sadr construction company, Sayeh Ban Sepehr Delijan Co and Sina Composite Delijan company were added to the list.

