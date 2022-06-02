UrduPoint.com

US Imposes New Sanctions On 17 Russian Officials, Businessmen, 16 Entities - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 11:07 PM

US Imposes New Sanctions on 17 Russian Officials, Businessmen, 16 Entities - Treasury

The United States has introduced a new round of Russia-related sanctions targeting 17 individuals and 16 entities, including Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, two yachts allegedly linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's steel and mining company Severstal, the Department of the Treasury said on Thursday

"The US Department of State imposed sanctions on five of Russia's oligarchs and elites, including Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Alexey Mordashov, the leader of Severgroup and one of Russia's wealthiest billionaires; and family members and entities associated with the oligarchs and elites," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

The United States also sanctioned Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Russian Construction and Housing Minister Irek Envarovich Faizullin, and Russian Trasportation Minister Vitaly Savelyev, the release said.

The Treasury department noted that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitriy Grigorenko has also been designated as has Sergei Pavlovich Roldugin, who is allegedly a close friend of Putin, and his wife and opera singer Elena Yuryevna Mirtova.

The new wave of sanctions also targeted several Russian businessmen and their firms, including on Yury Slyusar, who is president of United Aircraft Corporation, and on Russia's steel and mining company Severstal and its Chairman Alexey Mordashov, the release said.

In addition, the US government designated seven vessels, including the Sea Rhapsody, Flying Fox, Shellest, Nega, Imperial Yachts and two yachts� allegedly linked to Putin - the Graceful and the Olympia, the release said.

Moreover, the Treasury Department said in the release that it designated� the Madame Gu yacht and the 3A-MGU helicopter housed on the yacht as well as the private airplane P4-MGU.

Other entities and individuals hit by the new US sanctions include SRL Skyline Aviation and its aircraft T7-OKY, Ironstone Marine Investments, JSC Argument, and O'Neill Assets Corporation, Imperial Yachts CEO Evgeniy Borisovich Kochman, entities OOO Nord Marine, OOO Yakht-Treid, OOO Bilding Management, and OOO Nord Marin Inzhiniring, SCF Management Services Cyprus Ltd, Non-Profit Partnership Revival of Maritime Traditions (Revival of Maritime Traditions) and its Russian subsidiary Limited Liability Company Gelios, according to the release.

The US Department of Commerce said it is adding 71 additional parties located in Russia and Belarus that will be cut off from US-origin items.

