US Imposes New Sanctions On 27 Entities, Individuals Over Iran's Nuclear Program - O'Brien

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:32 PM

US Imposes New Sanctions on 27 Entities, Individuals over Iran's Nuclear Program - O'Brien

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United States is imposing new sanctions and other penalties on 27 entities and individuals connected to Iran's nuclear weapons program, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien announced on Monday.

"The Trump administration is also imposing new sanctions and export control measures on 27 entities and individuals connected to Iran's nuclear weapons program," O'Brien said during a press conference at the State Department.

The White House also moved to restore the implementation of previously suspended UN sanctions on Iran, that it now considers reinstated, he added.

More Stories From World

