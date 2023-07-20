Open Menu

US Imposes New Sanctions On Kalashnikov Concern, Its General Director Lepin - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

The United States has imposed new sanctions on Kalashnikov Concern and its General Director Vladimir Lepin, the State Department announced on Thursday

"The following entities are being designated pursuant to section 1(a)(i) for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy: Joint Stock Company Concern Kalashnikov (Kalashnikov Concern) is Russia's leading manufacturer of automatic and sniper combat firearms, guided artillery munitions, and a wide range of weapons," it said.

"It is the flagship company of Russia's weapons industry. Kalashnikov Concern was previously designated in 2015 pursuant to E.O. 13661."

Washington has also designated the company's General Director Vladimir Nikolaevich Lepin, the State Department added.

