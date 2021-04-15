The United States imposed new sanctions on the network of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin in Africa, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States imposed new sanctions on the network of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin in Africa, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The US had accused Prigozhin, 12 other individuals and companies linked to the Russian businesses of interference in the US elections.

"Treasury further targets Yevgeniy Prigozhin's network in Africa," the department said.