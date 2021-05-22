UrduPoint.com
US Imposes New Sanctions On Russian Entities, Vessels Linked To Nord Stream 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Entities, Vessels Linked to Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The US has issued sanctions against 13 Russian vessels and three entities linked to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Friday.

The entities in question include Mortransservice, Samara Heat and Energy Property Fund, and Russia's Marine Rescue Service. However, the US also issued a license allowing certain transactions with the Marine Rescue Service despite the sanctions.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is 95% complete, is designed to transport natural gas across the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. It has been met with opposition from the Biden administration, who views the project as threatening European energy independence.

More Stories From World

