US Imposes New Sanctions on Three Iranian Nationals - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on Wednesday on three Iranian nationals, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The US Treasury imposed sanctions on Wednesday on three Iranian nationals, according to a release.

They include Hassan Asgari, governor of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province; Alireza Maradi, a Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) commander in Sanandaj; and Mohammad Taghi Osanloo, an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp brigadier general.