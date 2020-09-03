UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Iran's Petrochemical Sector - Treasury Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:59 PM

US Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Iran's Petrochemical Sector - Treasury Dept.

The United States has designated three individuals and 11 entities in Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates as part of new sanctions targeting Iran's petrochemical sector, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The United States has designated three individuals and 11 entities in Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates as part of new sanctions targeting Iran's petrochemical sector, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated six entities for their support to Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

(Triliance), an entity designated by Treasury in January 2020, and related activities," the release said. "These entities, based in Iran, UAE, and China, support Triliance's continued involvement in the sale of Iranian petrochemical products, including efforts by Triliance to hide or otherwise obscure its involvement in sales contracts."

The release added that the State Department has imposed sanctions on three individuals and five entities for engaging in the shipment or sale of Iranian petrochemicals.

Related Topics

Iran China UAE Sale United States United Arab Emirates January 2020

Recent Stories

US Charges 19 Non-Citizens With Illegally Voting i ..

16 minutes ago

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' in Talks ..

16 minutes ago

Turkey, Greece to Hold Talks Within NATO to Reduce ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed voices for appointment of admi ..

16 minutes ago

US Military Selects 5 New Sites for Next Phase COV ..

16 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh censure Sindh govt for delaying ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.