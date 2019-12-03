UrduPoint.com
US Imposes New Venezuela-Related Sanctions On 6 Shipping Vessels - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:24 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The United States has designated six shipping vessels that it says were violating sanctions on Venezuela by transporting the country's petroleum products to Cuba, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control identified six vessels as blocked property of Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA) pursuant to Executive Order 13884, which blocks the property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela," the Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury identified the six vessels as Icaro,Luisa Caceres de Arismendi, Manuela Saenz, Paramaconi,Terepaima and Yare.

