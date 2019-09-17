UrduPoint.com
US Imposes New Venezuela Sanctions On 3 Individuals, 16 Entities - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

US Imposes New Venezuela Sanctions on 3 Individuals, 16 Entities - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The United States has targeted three individuals and 16 entities in new sanctions against Venezuela, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated three individuals and 16 entities for their connections to Alex Nain Saab Moran (Alex Saab) and his business partner, Alvaro Enrique Pulido Vargas (Alvaro Pulido)," the release said.

