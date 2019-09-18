US Imposes New Venezuela Sanctions on 3 Individuals, 16 Entities - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The United States targeted three individuals and 16 entities in new sanctions against Venezuela, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated three individuals and 16 entities for their connections to Alex Nain Saab Moran (Alex Saab) and his business partner, Alvaro Enrique Pulido Vargas (Alvaro Pulido)," the release said.

The release claimed that Saab associates have enabled Venezuela's government to allegedly profit from imports of food aid and distribution.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a separate statement accused Venezuela's government of demanding that those in need of aid sign a petition targeting President Donald Trump.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities designated that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the release.

OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within or transiting the United States that involve any property of blocked or designated persons.