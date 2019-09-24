US Imposes New Venezuela Sanctions on 4 Entities, 4 Vessels - Treasury

The United States has blacklisted four entities and four vessels for allegedly violating sanctions on Venezuela by moving the country's petroleum products to Cuba, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States has blacklisted four entities and four vessels for allegedly violating sanctions on Venezuela by moving the country's petroleum products to Cuba , the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four entities that operate in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13850. Additionally, OFAC identified four vessels that transport oil and other petroleum products from Venezuela to Cuba as blocked property owned or controlled by the four designated entities," the Treasury said.