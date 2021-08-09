US Imposes Nonproliferation Sanctions on 3 Russian Organizations - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The US State Department has imposed nonproliferation sanctions on three Russian organizations, the US State Department has announced.

The information was released on the US Federal Register, the official journal of the US federal government.

"thereof; Asia-Invest LLC (Russia) and any successor, sub-unit, or subsidiary thereof; Charter Green Light Moscow (CGLM) (Russia) and any successor, sub-unit ... sub-unit, or subsidiary thereof; NPP Pulsar LLC (Russia) and any successor, sub-unit, or subsidiary," the statement said.