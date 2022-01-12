US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Russian Company, 7 Individuals - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The United States has imposed North Korea-related sanctions on a Russian business and national alongside six North Koreans, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Wednesday.

OFAC added Russian company Parsek LLC, Russian national Roman Alar and six North Koreans to the Specially Designated Nationals sanctions list under the North Korea Sanctions Regulations.