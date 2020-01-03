US Imposes Partial Ban On E-Cigarette Flavors Popular With Young - Federal Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Trump administration will impose a ban on fruity flavored e-cigarette products that have become an epidemic among children and young people but will stop short of outlawing basic tobacco and menthol flavors, the US food and Drub Administration said on Thursday.

"Companies that do not cease manufacture, distribution and sale of unauthorized flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes (other than tobacco or menthol) within 30 days risk FDA enforcement actions," the agency said in a policy guide it published on the matter.

But the FDA decision came under criticism from Democrats, who accused the Trump administration of caving in to tobacco lobby groups by not imposing a blanket ban on all e-cigarette products.

"This announcement is simply saying that FDA will target its enforcement on flavors, and even then it is carving out loopholes for tobacco and menthol flavors, and vape shops," Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the FDA, said in a statement.

"Yet again, President Trump and the FDA are going spineless in the face of corporate lobbying."

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar defended the FDA decision to target fruity-flavored e-cigarettes under the ban as appropriate, given the high addiction to this among young people.

"The United States has never seen an epidemic of substance use arise as quickly as our current epidemic of youth use of e-cigarettes," Azhar said in a press release.

The release added that the FDA's strategy was to limit children's access to flavored e-cigarette products that it knew were appealing to them and easily concealable through so-called cartridge-based products.

As of December 27, there were 2,561 vaping-related cases of lung injury across the United States and 55 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those killed were as young as 17 years old.