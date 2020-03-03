US Imposes Personnel Limits on 5 Chinese Media Entities - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) US authorities imposed limits on the number of Chinese citizens permitted to work for five Chinese state media entities in the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The US government is today instituting a personnel cap on certain PRC-controlled state media entities in the United States - specifically, the five entities that were designated by the US State Department on February 18, 2020, as foreign missions of the People's Republic of China," Pompeo said. "This cap limits the number of Chinese citizens permitted to work for these organizations in the United States at any given time."

Pompeo did not provide specific figures.