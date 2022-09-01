US Imposes Restrictions on Export of Nvidia Computer Chips to Russia, China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The government of the United States has imposed restrictions on the sale of a number of high-tech computer chips to Russia and China as they can be used for military purposes, US technology company Nvidia said.

"On August 26, 2022, the U.S. government, or USG, informed NVIDIA Corporation, or the Company, that the USG has imposed a new license requirement, effective immediately, for any future export to China (including Hong Kong) and Russia of the Company's A100 and forthcoming H100 integrated circuits," the company said in a statement that was published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

The license is required to export and support technologies, the statement said, adding that the US thus eliminates the risk that these technologies could be used for military purposes.

The statement noted that the company may request a license for a potential customer, but does not guarantee that the government will issue a license.

"The new license requirement may impact the Company's ability to complete its development of H100 in a timely manner or support existing customers of A100 and may require the Company to transition certain operations out of China. The Company is engaged with the USG and is seeking exemptions for the Company's internal development and support activities," the statement said, adding that the measure affects $400 million in the company's revenues in the third fiscal quarter.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that high-tech products of another US company, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), are also under restrictions.

Last week, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.