US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions On 18 Individuals, Several Entities - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 10:34 PM

The United States has sanctioned 18 more Russian officials and their family members as well as dozens of companies, including those linked to Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States has sanctioned 18 more Russian officials and their family members as well as dozens of companies, including those linked to Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Along with President Vladimir Putin's daughters and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife and daughter, the list includes top members of the Russian Security Council.

"Today, OFAC is designating the remaining members of Russia's Security Council, including ... Aleksandr Dmitrievich Beglov is a member of Russia's Security Council and Governor of Saint Petersburg .

.. Konstantin Anatolyevich Chuychenko is a member of Russia's Security Council and Russia's Minister of Justice ... Anton Germanovich Siluanov is a member of Russia's Security Council and Russia's Finance Minister," the Treasury said.

The Treasury further said other designated Russian officials include Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, and Russia's Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.

