US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The US Department of the Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on two Russian citizens, Yegor Popov and Aleksei Sukhodolov, for their alleged harmful activities with respect to the United States.

In April, a US grand jury charged alleged officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Popov and Sukhodolov with working on behalf of the Russian government to conduct a multi-year foreign malign influence campaign in the United States.