US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The US Department of the Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on two Russian citizens, Yegor Popov and Aleksei Sukhodolov, for their alleged harmful activities with respect to the United States.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two Russian Federal Security Service officers recently indicted by the Department of Justice who played a significant role in the Kremlin's attempts to conduct global malign influence operations, including efforts to influence a local election in the United States," OFAC said in a press release.

In April, a US grand jury charged alleged officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Popov and Sukhodolov with working on behalf of the Russian government to conduct a multi-year foreign malign influence campaign in the United States through a network of co-optees in the country, including Aleksandr Ionov, the founder and president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR), based in Moscow, and Natalya Burlinova.

OFAC believes that Popov frequently communicated with Ionov and Burlinova to gather information about their alleged malign influence in the United States, and between 2015 and 2022 assisted Burlinova with travels to the United States and provided her with a list of US citizens and proposed possible approaches to interact with them.

Sukhodolov, as a unit chief at the FSB 2nd Service, also worked with Ionov and Burlinova to conduct foreign malign influence operations around the world, including in the United States, Ukraine, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, the release said.�