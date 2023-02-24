UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions On 22 Individuals And 83 Entities - Treasury

February 24, 2023

The U.S. Department of Treasury imposed on Friday Russia-related sanctions on 22 individuals and 83 entities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The U.S. Department of Treasury imposed on Friday Russia-related sanctions on 22 individuals and 83 entities.

"In one of its most significant sanctions actions to date, Treasury is announcing a new determination targeting the metals and mining sector of the Russian Federation economy under Executive Order 14024 and is also imposing sanctions on 22 individuals and 83 entities," Treasury said in a statement.

The newly imposed sanctions are only part of a joint set of measures taken by the Department of State, Commerce, and the Office of the US Trade Representative, the statement said, adding it was done in coordination with G7 countries.

The Treasury continued saying that the new sanctions will serve to "further isolate" Russia, and complicate the process of getting funds, materials, and technology, supporting its war effort.

Since February 2022, the US Department of Treasury has imposed over 2,500 sanctions on Russia.

