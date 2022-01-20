US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individuals - Treasury

Four Ukraine nationals have been placed on the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals list and will have Russia-related sanctions imposed against them, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday

OFAC sanctioned Taras Romanovych Kozak, Volodymyr Mykolayovych Oliynyk, Vladimir Leonidovich Sivkovich and Oleh Voloshyn under Russian harmful foreign activities designations, the Treasury Department said.