US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions On 4 Individuals - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Four Ukraine nationals have been placed on the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals list and will have Russia-related sanctions imposed against them, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Four Ukraine nationals have been placed on the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals list and will have Russia-related sanctions imposed against them, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday.

OFAC sanctioned Taras Romanovych Kozak, Volodymyr Mykolayovych Oliynyk, Vladimir Leonidovich Sivkovich and Oleh Voloshyn under Russian harmful foreign activities designations, the Treasury Department said.

More Stories From World

