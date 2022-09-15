US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on Over 40 Individuals, 30 Entities - Treasury

The United States imposed new sanctions targeting more than 30 Russian entities and over 40 individuals in connection to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States imposed new sanctions targeting more than 30 Russian entities and over 40 individuals in connection to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

New sanctions target Russian officials including "MIR" payment system CEO Vladimir Komlev and chairman of the National Settlement Depository, Russia's central securities depository, Viktor Zhidkov, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

Komlev, CEO of the central bank-owned entity NSPK that operates the MIR network, runs the MIR global payment system that could be used to circumvent international sanctions on Russia, the release said.

The United States will also target supporters of Russian sanctions evasion, including efforts to use or expand the MIR payment system outside Russia, the release said.

The Federal Research Center Institute of Applied Physics, Federal Institute of Spectroscopy and the Lebedev Physical Institute - all three belonging to the Russian academy of Sciences - among other entities, are also sanctioned, the release said.

US TARGETS OFFICIALS IN ZAPORIZHZHIA, CRIMEA, CHECHNYA

The United States designated the governor of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region Yevhen Balytskyi and the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration deputy chair Viktor Emelianenko, the Treasury said.

Other Zaporizhzhia regional officials designated by the United States include Volodymyr Rogov, Mykyta Samoilenko, Andriy Siguta, and Anton Titskiy, the release said.

The United States also placed sanctions on Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov, including his three alleged wives and three of his adult children, as well as presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin and children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, the release said.

Moreover, the Treasury targeted several Crimean justice officials, including Sergey Bulgakov, Andrey Dolgopolov, Mikhail Belousov, Mariya Ermakova, Viktor Mozhelyanskiy, and Pavel Kryllo.

US ANNOUNCES NEW RUSSIA-RELATED TRADE REGULATIONS

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday that the United States is prohibiting the sale or export of quantum computing services to any person located in Russia beginning on October 15 as part of the new sanctions package related to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

The US government is granting wind-down transactions with the Russian technology company Akvarius through October 15, according to OFAC.