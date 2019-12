US Imposes Sanctions Against Guatemalan Mayor Accused of Drug Trafficking - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The United States imposed sanctions against Guatemalan mayor Eric Salvador Sufiga Rodrigez and his drug trafficking organization, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Guatemalan mayor Erik Salvador Suniga Rodriguez, known as 'El Pocho,' and the Suniga Rodriguez drug trafficking organization as significant foreign narcotics traffickers," Ortagus said.

She added that US designated four additional Guatemalan nationals and five businesses for providing material support to Rodriguez and his organization.