UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Sanctions Against Iran-Based Al-Qaeda Leaders - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

US Imposes Sanctions Against Iran-Based Al-Qaeda Leaders - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday sanctions against two allegedly Iran-based leaders of al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) and three commanders of al-Qaeda Kurdish battalions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday sanctions against two allegedly Iran-based leaders of al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) and three commanders of al-Qaeda Kurdish battalions.

"Today, we will announce sanctions on Iran-based al-Qaeda leaders, Sultan Youssef Hassan Al-Arik and Muhammad Abate.

He is also known as Abd Al-Rahman Al-Maghrebi," Pompeo said speaking at the National Press Club. "I am also announcing designations of three leaders of al-Qaeda Kurdish battalions, an al-Qaeda-linked group that operates on a border between Iran and Iraq."

Pompeo also announced a reward of up to $7 million under the State Department's "Rewards for Justice" Program for information that leads to location or identification of Al-Maghrebi. "We want to bring him home to America for justice," he said.

In his speech, Pompeo accused Iran of harboring al-Qaeda.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Iraq Border Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

26 minutes ago

Awareness seminar on Hindu Marriage Act held

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt promoting tourism, cultural heritage: ..

3 minutes ago

Govt working for the welfare of people: Ali Muhamm ..

3 minutes ago

SMDC to be formed with stakeholders' consultation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.