US Imposes Sanctions Against Iran-Based Al-Qaeda Leaders - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday sanctions against two allegedly Iran-based leaders of al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) and three commanders of al-Qaeda Kurdish battalions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday sanctions against two allegedly Iran-based leaders of al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) and three commanders of al-Qaeda Kurdish battalions.

"Today, we will announce sanctions on Iran-based al-Qaeda leaders, Sultan Youssef Hassan Al-Arik and Muhammad Abate.

He is also known as Abd Al-Rahman Al-Maghrebi," Pompeo said speaking at the National Press Club. "I am also announcing designations of three leaders of al-Qaeda Kurdish battalions, an al-Qaeda-linked group that operates on a border between Iran and Iraq."

Pompeo also announced a reward of up to $7 million under the State Department's "Rewards for Justice" Program for information that leads to location or identification of Al-Maghrebi. "We want to bring him home to America for justice," he said.

In his speech, Pompeo accused Iran of harboring al-Qaeda.