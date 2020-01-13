UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Sanctions Against Venezuela's National Assembly Speaker - Treasury Department

Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:23 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions against Venezuela' National Assembly Speaker Luis Parra and six other current and former Venezuelan officials aligned with President Nicolas Maduro, the Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions against Venezuela' National Assembly Speaker Luis Parra and six other current and former Venezuelan officials aligned with President Nicolas Maduro, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Today's designations focus on seven Maduro-aligned National Assembly delegates who took steps to undermine the elections process in the National Assembly," Treasury said. "The group is led by Luis Eduardo Parra Rivero, who continues to obstruct the proceedings of the National Assembly."

