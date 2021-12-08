UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On 14 Individuals, 4 Entities In Iran, Syria - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Wed 08th December 2021

US Imposes Sanctions on 14 Individuals, 4 Entities in Iran, Syria - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United States imposed sanctions against 14 individuals and four entities in Iran and Syria, the US Treasury Department announced on Tuesday.

The US sanctions target Iran's Counter-Terror Special Forces, officials in the Syrian Air Force Intelligence, among others, according to the Treasury Department.

Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Director Andrea Gacki said the sanctions target government officials in Iran, Syria and Uganda who are involved in serious human rights abuses.

Other designated individuals and entities include the commander of the Ugandan Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence Abel Kandiho; Iran's Law Enforcement Forces special units commander Hassan Karami, Iran's Counter-Terror Special Forces commander Mohsen Ebrahimi; and senior Syrian Air Force officials Tawfiq Muhammad Khadour, Muhammad Youssef Al-Hasouri, Adeeb Namer Salameh, Qahtan Khalil, the Treasury Department said.

Other entities designated include Iran's Zahedan Prison and Isfahan Central Prison, according to the Treasury Department.

