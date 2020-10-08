US Imposes Sanctions on 18 Iranian Banks - Treasury

The United States has designated 18 Iranian banks in new sanctions action targeting the country's financial sector, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The United States has designated 18 Iranian banks in new sanctions action targeting the country's financial sector, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today's action to identify the financial sector and sanction eighteen major Iranian banks reflects our commitment to stop illicit access to US Dollars," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

"Our sanctions programs will continue until Iran stops its support of terrorist activities and ends its nuclear programs."