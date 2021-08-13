UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On 2 Cuban Interior Ministry Officials, Military Unit - Treasury

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Cuban Interior Ministry Officials, Military Unit - Treasury

The United States on Friday unveiled sanctions on two Cuban Interior Ministry officials and a military unit over purported human rights abuses, the US Treasury Department announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United States on Friday unveiled sanctions on two Cuban Interior Ministry officials and a military unit over purported human rights abuses, the US Treasury Department announced.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two Cuban individuals and one Cuban entity pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.

) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world," the department said.

The individuals targeted are Romarico Vidal Sotomayor Garcia (Sotomayor) and Pedro Orlando Martinez Fernandez (Martinez) from the ministry and the Tropas de Prevencion of the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces, it added.

Related Topics

Corruption World Orlando United States From

Recent Stories

PTI denounces attack on convoy of PM's Special As ..

PTI denounces attack on convoy of PM's Special Assistant Arbab Ghulam Rahim

1 minute ago
 SAPM asks CM Sindh to take steps to address irriga ..

SAPM asks CM Sindh to take steps to address irrigation water issue

1 minute ago
 Australian Prime Minister's Ratings Drop Amid COVI ..

Australian Prime Minister's Ratings Drop Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Discontent

1 minute ago
 Two notorious robber gangs busted, looted valuable ..

Two notorious robber gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

1 minute ago
 Five children killed in grenade blast in NE Nigeri ..

Five children killed in grenade blast in NE Nigeria

6 minutes ago
 Independence Day reminds to protect our minorities ..

Independence Day reminds to protect our minorities: Commissioner

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.