US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Cuban Interior Ministry Officials, Military Unit - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United States on Friday unveiled sanctions on two Cuban Interior Ministry officials and a military unit over purported human rights abuses, the US Treasury Department announced.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two Cuban individuals and one Cuban entity pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.

) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world," the department said.

The individuals targeted are Romarico Vidal Sotomayor Garcia (Sotomayor) and Pedro Orlando Martinez Fernandez (Martinez) from the ministry and the Tropas de Prevencion of the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces, it added.