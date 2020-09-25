UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Sanctions On 2 Individuals, 4 Entities In Iran - Treasury

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Individuals, 4 Entities in Iran - Treasury

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on two individuals and four entities in Iran, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's {Office of Foreign Assets Control] SDN [Special Designated Nationals] List," the statement read.

The Treasury's target list included Iranian judges Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati and Mohammad Soltani, as well as Branch 1 of the Shiraz Revolutionary court, and the Adel Abad, Orumiyeh and Vakilabad Prisons.

Earlier in the day, US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela said Washington would announce sanctions against Iranian officials and entities involved in the execution of 27-year-old wrestler Navid Afkari, who was accused of killing a security guard during the 2018 protests.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Shiraz United States Venezuela 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 24 businesses, warns five for ..

20 minutes ago

Sports message of love between people, communities ..

34 minutes ago

Lawyer Representing Venezuelan Gov't in Gold Battl ..

37 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo continues achievement in Elephant Safar ..

1 hour ago

Commissioner for providing Autism treatment facili ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.