WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Untied States has imposed sanctions on two top judges in Iran 's Revolutionary Court , the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Thursday.

The new sanctions target judges Mohammad Moghisseh and Abolghassem Salvati, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement on its website.