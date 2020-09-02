US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Officials at International Criminal Court - Treasury

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:42 PM

The US government is imposing sanctions on a prosecutor and another official working with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The US government is imposing sanctions on a prosecutor and another official working with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control]'s SDN [Specially Designated Nationals] List," the Treasury Department said in a sanctions update. It named the two individuals as Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda from The Gambia and Phakiso Mochochoko from Lesotho.

World

