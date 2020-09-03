UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Sanctions On 2 Officials At International Criminal Court - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Officials at International Criminal Court - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The US government is imposing sanctions on a prosecutor and another official working with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control]'s SDN [Specially Designated Nationals] List," the Treasury Department said in a sanctions update. It named the two individuals as Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda from The Gambia and Phakiso Mochochoko from Lesotho.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the sanctioning of the two ICC officials.

"Pursuant to Executive Order 13928, the United States will designate ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, and the ICC's Head of Jurisdiction, Complementary, and Cooperation Division Phakiso Mochochoko for having materially assisted Prosecutor Bensouda," Pompeo said.

Individuals and entities that continued to materially support those two individuals risked exposure to sanctions as well, he warned.

Pompeo had ordered a travel ban to the United States on Bensouda and some of her officials because of their efforts to investigate claims of torture and other crimes carried out by US citizens in Afghanistan.

